Grading the Bills’ New Alternate Uniform: Buffalo Misses the Mark With All-Gray Experiment

It’s been an offseason of “new” for the Bills. First, they fired coach Sean McDermott after nine seasons and replaced him with offensive coordinator Joe Brady. Then, they officially cut the ribbon and opened the doors to their new Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y.

Now, heading into former NFL MVP Josh Allen’s age-30 season— his first as a father —Buffalo is adding a new alternate uniform to its catalog.

To go along with the 17th-ranked uniform collection in the NFL, according to yours truly , the Bills unveiled a brand-new all-gray “Nickel City” jersey/pant combination and a new “The Charge” helmet on Monday morning.

Here’s a closer look at the new get-ups, along with a grade.

The Bills are trying too hard with their new all-gray uniforms

The Bills’ new uniforms. | Photo via buffalobills.com.

The Bills’ new uniform design, according to the team’s website , is “a tribute to the strength, grit and authenticity of Western New York's hard-working people throughout history.” Dubbed the “Nickel City” uniform, the all-gray design is based on the iconic Buffalo Nickel.

Unfortunately, while the inspiration makes sense, the execution doesn't. Let's break it down.

The jerseys

The Bills’ new alternate jerseys. | Photo via buffalobills.com

The Bills’ new jerseys feature a gray base with blue numbers lined in white and red, gray(er) shoulder stripes and a Bills logo on the left chest. There are also TV numbers on the tops of the sleeves.

The collar of the jersey is blue, a tribute to ”the blue-collar workers of past and present who represent the strength, work ethic and authenticity of our city.” This may be my favorite part of the entire uniform.

The pants

The Bills’ new uniforms. | Photo via buffalobills.com

More gray, with more gray(er) striped down each side. The pants also include a Bills logo on each hip and the standard NFL logo on the front.

The helmet

The Bills’ new “The Charge” helmet. | Photo via buffalobills.com.

Rather than featuring their primary logo, Buffalo’s first blue helmet in franchise history (which they're calling their “The Charge” helmet) features the red stripe from the Bills logo. The design is similar to the Eagles’ winged helmets and the Rams and Vikings’ horned helmets.

The verdict

In an attempt to usher in a new era with a new alternate uniform, the Bills chose the blandest color imaginable—and, in turn, produced a look that's frankly just boring. While I like the helmet design on its own, it doesn't pair well with the all-gray jersey and pants. Instead of complementing the rest of the look, it awkwardly stands out.

Buffalo has an otherwise strong uniform closet—led by its primary set and outstanding Rivalries jerseys . These, however, drag the entire collection down.

Grade: D+

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