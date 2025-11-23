Charger Report

Quentin Johnston injury update: Bye week status outlook for Chargers WR

Chris Roling

Quietly, Quentin Johnston was one of the bigger injury question marks for the Los Angeles Chargers a week ago, then going into the bye week. 

Johnston was a staple of the Chargers’ injury report for most of last week before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

When the Chargers issued the final injury report, Johnston had a "questionable" tag due to a shin injury. He practiced limited on the first and second days of the week, then went full on the final day before getting that status. 

Will Quentin Johnston play in Week 13?

Johnston wound up playing 90 percent of the snaps against the Jaguars, going for 43 reps. That was second only behind a pair of offensive linemen on a day even Justin Herbert only played 35 snaps after getting pulled from the game in the second half because of its blowout nature. 

Along the way, Johnston caught zero of his three targets. Whether that was due to the lopsided nature of the game or because he was questionable all week with a 50-50 final designation is probably somewhere in the middle. 

Regardless, it’s safe to presume that Johnston will be fully back in Week 13 when the Chargers take on the Las Vegas Raiders.

Johnston has scored once over his last four appearances with a high of 53 yards, so a rematch with a team he dropped 71 yards and a score on back in early September is probably a good thing for his fantasy football value, too. 

