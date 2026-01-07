Chargers injury updates to start playoff week vs. Patriots are a rollercoaster

Los Angeles Chargers injury updates are all over the place to start the week of prep before the wild-card round playoff game against the New England Patriots.

Key names pepper the reports from Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh and the injury report itself.

First-round rookie running back Omarion Hampton is one as he attempts to fight back from an ankle injury. But there’s also No. 1 cornerback Donte Jackson and surprise left tackle Jamaree Salyer to monitor.

Wednesday, the Chargers updated the statuses of those players and more to start the week.

Chargers injury updates mid-week

Before the Chargers got to work, Harbaugh met with the media and said the following players won’t practice:

Omarion Hampton

Bud Dupree

KeAndre Lambert-Smith

Kendall Williamson

The Chargers will have these players on the field, though:

Elijah Molden

Jamaree Salyer

Bradley Bozeman

Donte Jackson

The vibes have been odd around Hampton for the better part of a week now. An ankle injury essentially cost him a big chunk of his rookie season and the team has been vague about which ankle has been causing him the more recent issues and when it happened.

While the Chargers did just get Kimani Vidal back from a neck injury, there’s a big gulf in projected productivity if Vidal is out there without Hampton in the rotation.

Harbaugh said Salyer would start at left tackle if he's healthy enough to play.

Also of note is a rotational pass-rusher like Bud Dupree before going against a high-flying quarterback like Drake Maye.

The good news? Salyer appears to be on track to stabilize the offensive line from the left tackle spot. And Jackson looks ready to be a full-go, which would be a boon for the secondary.

The Chargers just spent Week 18 attempting to avoid the injury bug as best they could, resting most starters during the loss to the Denver Broncos. Jackson, for some reason, was out there and suffered an injury, resulting in the concerns this week.

Keep in mind this is just the first look at injury updates this week. The Chargers have made a habit of giving guys like Khalil Mack rest days on the first day.

Regardless of rest days or not here, these statuses will continue to get updates throughout the week and before kickoff.

