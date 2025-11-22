One key stat cited as ‘killing’ the Chargers’ season
The Los Angeles Chargers aren’t doing enough to protect quarterback Justin Herbert.
That much is obvious just flicking on any old Chargers game this year. It was true before the season ever started, after the front office displayed some strange trust in the interior of the offensive line.
Yet it’s even more true now that the Mekhi Becton signing has been a bust and both Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt are out with injuries.
And yet, the numbers are still staggering.
RELATED: Chargers free agent targets during bye week: What about a reunion?
Tasked with finding the single stat that defines each NFL team’s season so far, Bleacher Report’s Brad Gagnon pointed at the 121 pressures allowed on Herbert:
“This is the total number of times quarterback Justin Herbert has been pressured in 2025. No other signal-caller has been under duress more than 95 times. That offensive line is killing the Chargers' season.”
It’s a stunning stat to say the least. Much of it, too, comes from the fact the Chargers have thrown out more than 20 different line combinations this year while battling injuries and poor play.
RELATED: Jim Harbaugh reveals new option after Chargers' trade arrival gets benched in debut
Now, there aren’t many ways for the Chargers to keep improving in this area, either. Becton and Trey Pipkins have been fighting injuries. The same interior struggles remain. And Trevor Penning, a new arrival from the NFL trade deadline, was a negative point in his debut.
If better luck injury prevails and permits the same line to develop some chemistry, perhaps the Chargers can stop the bleeding when it comes to this stat. If not, though, the same stat will keep defining the season.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Justin Herbert, Madison Beer's Chargers bye week plans revealed?
NFL playoff percentages put Chargers in a tough spot based on remaining schedule
Chargers' rookie class looks like another solid effort from Joe Hortiz at bye week
Chargers select college football's best run-stopper in new mock draft