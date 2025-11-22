Another hit on Chargers' Justin Herbert reportedly drawing fine from NFL
Justin Herbert said after last week's game that he was looking forward to the bye in order to "rest my body." After the hits he's taken lately, the Los Angeles Chargers' MVP-candidate quarterback needs it more than most players in the NFL.
For the last two weeks, Herbert has been subjected to violent hits that prompted fines for the opposing tackler.
He left the game momentarily two weeks ago with an ankle injury when the Pittsburgh Steelers' Nick Herbig brough him down from behind with a "hip drop" tackle. And this week when fines are announced by the league it appears that the Jacksonville Jaguars' B.J. Green will be docked for his roughing-the-quarterback penalty that knocked Herbert out of the 35-6 demolition.
Herbig was fined $6,656. Green bulldozed right tackle Trey Pipkins, wrapped up Herbert and then drove him into the ground. The play was controversial, however, with many fans - and former NFL Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt - claiming Green made a legal, non-excessive tackle.
The play drew a flag, and brought on Chargers' backup quarterback Trey Lance. The league standard for roughing-the-quarterback penalties is $17,389.
Fines haven't officially been released for Week 11, but the Jaguars' flagship radio station has already reported that Green is being fined.
“Jaguars DE Josh Hines-Allen said he offered to cover the fine, saying: ‘I gotta take care of my rooks,’” the station said.
Despite throwing for a career-low 81 yards against the Jags, Herbert is putting up MVP-caliber numbers and has led the Chargers to a 7-4 record. Without injured starting tackles Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt, he has been pressured - and obviously hit - all season. This weekend he and his team can sit and watch and hope for a couple of results that can boost their playoff chances.
The Bolts return to the field Nov. 30 when they host the lowly Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium.
