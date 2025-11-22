Chargers cap space update at bye week, outlook for next offseason
The Los Angeles Chargers have made some pretty interesting moves impacting the cap space outlook over the last month or so before this week’s bye.
For example, those Chargers got out in front of the NFL trade deadline with the move for former first-round pass-rusher Odafe Oweh, securing the remainder of his rookie contract for 2025. Given his breakout, the Chargers could’ve secured his future big-money extension, too.
And right at the deadline? The Chargers traded for emergency help with Trevor Penning, inhaling another expiring contract that could, if all goes well, turn into an extension in the offseason.
As such, the Chargers have a pretty interesting, updated cap space outlook.
Chargers cap space update for remainder of season, 2026
As of this writing, the Chargers have just $2.072 in free cap space, according to Over the Cap.
While that doesn’t sound like much, the Chargers can always get creative with restructures and other standard cap wizardry seen from NFL teams, should the need arise over the remainder of the season.
Perhaps more interesting is the fact the Chargers currently sit projected to have $101.7 million in free cap space in 2026, this upcoming offseason.
And while that does sound like a lot, it tends to drain quickly when the Chargers get to re-signing their own on extensions, signing outside free agents and an entire rookie draft class, to name a few of the expenses.
Still, the methodical approach to the roster and salary cap for Joe Hortiz and the front office continues.
