Is Quentin Johnston playing today? Latest news, buzz on Chargers WR

The Los Angeles Chargers are set to take on the Kansas City Chiefs on a cold December Sunday. Wide receiver Quentin Johnston was a late addition to the injury report after practicing all week, he was limited on Friday with a groin injury.

The Chargers travelled to Kanas City on Friday, the day of Johnston's reported injury. By kickoff at noon local time at Arrowhead Stadium, Johnston will only be approximately two days removed from when the injury likely occurred on the practice field.

Quentin Johnston injury upate and clarification

Quentin Johnston's game availability has yet to be determined. Johnston did travel with the team to Kansas City and his game status was listed as questionable on Friday.

#LACvsKC game status



QUESTIONABLE — Troy Dye, Quentin Johnston



DOUBTFUL — Elijah Molden, Trey Pipkins



OUT — Derius Davis — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) December 12, 2025

Chargers beat reporter for The Athletic, Daniel Popper, on his Substack podcast that Quinton Johnston's status is to be determined, and he believes Johnston was hurt on Friday based on the timing of the reported injury.

Johnston's availability will be a gameday morning determination. Popper mentioned that he will have to watch for Johnston during warmups to see if he is able to play.

Roster moves

The Chargers are also out wide receiver and returner Derius Davis this week and elevated rookie wide receiver Dalevon Campbell from the practice squad. If Johnston is able to play, the Chargers will benefit from his run blocking abilities in the cold weather and yards after catch capabilties on crossing routes.

we’ve elevated WR dalevon campbell and S marcus williams from the practice squad ahead of tomorrow’s game pic.twitter.com/oPQCQR9WEn — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) December 13, 2025

Dalevon Campbell did have a few returns in the pre-season with the Chargers and may be an option at both spots if he is active on gameday.

Next man up

The Chargers are fairly deep at wide receiver even with Derius Davis being ruled out against the Chiefs. Quentin Johnston is a very good run blocker and excels in space with the ball in his hands.

The Chargers will likely lean on a combination of rookie Tre' Harris and Ladd McConkey if Johnston is unable to play or has physical limitations.

Rookie Keandre Lambert-Smith has been a healthy inactive as of late. Lambert-Smith would be the top option to use speed to stretch the defense if Johnston is unable to play or his field stretching abilities are limited by injury,

One of Keandre Lambert-Smith or Dalevon Campbell will likely be active with Davis out. If Johnston is also out, both will likely be active on gameday.

Chargers wide receiver corps

Ladd McConkey

Quentin Johnston

Keenan Allen

Tre’ Harris

Keandre Lamber-Smith

Dalevon Campbell

