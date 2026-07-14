Why is Raiders’ Maxx Crosby Taking Shots at Chargers Fans?

Things got pretty intense between the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders last year.

Not on the boxscores, at least. The Chargers swept the Raiders, winning contests by 20-9 and 31-14 margins. Early outlooks suggest 2026 could be more of the same while the Raiders undergo a dramatic rebuild.

No, things namely got dramatic with Maxx Crosby.

Crosby was at the center of some pretty controversial plays involving Chargers like Justin Herbert last year.

And now, for whatever reason, Crosby has some words for Chargers fans in the quietest part of the NFL offseason.

Maxx Crosby calls out Chargers fans

Call it a backhanded compliment from Crosby to Chargers fans.

During an appearance on N3on's stream, Crosby said the Chargers are by far the most toxic fanbase in the NFL.

“I think the Chargers low key," Crosby said. "Chargers do because they got a smaller fan base. They started in San Diego, so it’s like more, it’s more, you know, they’re not really an LA team. They’re not from LA. So, their fans like feel like they need to be louder because they don’t have as many. [They] don’t have numbers like us [Raiders] so they’re real toxic.

Crosby said he respects that, but that the Chargers fanbase has a way of really getting on his nerves.

It’s not like Crosby hasn’t earned the ire of Chargers fans, though. He’s a great player, which immediately puts him in the crosshairs of a fanbase.

And last year, there was that weird incident where he shoved Herbert. The Chargers quarterback embellished a fall some, and was seen jawing at Crosby on the field. So the respectful air around the two stars sort of dried up.

Crosby also appeared to take a pretty dirty-looking shot at another Chargers player during a game last year:

Maxx Crosby was getting frustrated yesterday against the #Chargers. He was flagged for shoving Justin Herbert, but this was a much dirtier play.

Watch Crosby full speed drop Zion Johnson in the back... pic.twitter.com/J8q4YTCUhK — Thomas Martinez (@BoltsDraftTalk) December 1, 2025

At the end of the day, Crosby was always going to be a main antagonist for Chargers fans. And it doesn’t help that he’s an interesting, outspoken personality. Feel free to tack on the whole traded-to-Baltimore thing that fell through to put just a little more drama around his name.

Over 13 games against the Chargers, Crosby has racked up 36 tackles and 8.5 sacks, so yes, the Chargers and their fans probably would have liked if the trade to Baltimore went through. But they’re hoping that offensive changes to get the ball faster, designed by a mind like Mike McDaniel, will make Crosby more of a non-factor in their games next year in Weeks 2 and 14.

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