LA Chargers Weekend Recap: Madden Ratings Leak, Maxx Crosby Crying, Rookies Back Home
The Los Angeles Chargers will return to for training camp in a few weeks with rookies reporting on July 23rd and the the official open of camp on July 28th. This is the last free time most players will have, aside from a short break during the regular season bye week, until the end of the 2026 season.
This time of year, very little newsworthy or meaningful football stories pop up but this weekend proved to have several noteworthy events surrounding the NFL and the Chargers.
Madden Ratings Leaks
The popular Madden football video game releases a new version of the game every year. Players' overall ratings and certain skill ratings are always a popular topic of discussion. Popular account on X MUTLeaks, posted images of several Madden ratings including the top 100 NFL players and the top 100 rookies.
Top 100 Madden Ratings
Three members of the Los Angeles Chargers make an appearance on the top 100 list. Defensive back Derwin James Jr. headlines the top of the Chargers roster with the highest initial Madden rating coming in with a 93 overall rating. The second Chargers player on the list is offensive tackle Rashawn Slater with a 92 overall rating followed by quarterback Justin Herbert with an overall 90 rating.
For those keeping track of the Justin Herbert versus Bo Nix debate that was recently sparked on social media, Bo Nix did not make the top 100 in Madden rating. Herbert does come in as quarterback number eight behind Josh Allen, Matthew Stafford, Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson, Patrick Mahomes, Drake Maye and Dak Prescott
Top 100 Rookies
The Chargers have four of their top five draft picks landing in the top 100 Madden rookie ratings. First round edge rusher Akheem Mesidor is tied for the fifth highest rookie Madden rating with Arvell Reese, Mansoor Delane and Malachi Lawrence.
Los Angeles' second round offensive lineman Jake Slaughter debuts with an overall 74 rating followed by fourth round selections, wide receiver Brenen Thompson and safety Genesis Smith both making their Madden debut with a 72 overall rating.
Maxx Crosby complains Chargers fans are toxic
Raiders edge rusher Maxx Crosby spoke with streamer Neon in a wide ranging video but Crosby did touch on his controversial shove of Justin Herbert and how he believes the Chargers have the most toxic fanbase in the NFL. Crosby singles out a few remarks, disappointing if true, to generalize the Chargers fan base.
Crosby and the Chargers have been generally respectful to each other over his career. Crosby's reaction to former Chargers first round pick Jerry Tillery taking a late and cheap shot on Herbert gave a clear indication of Herbert and Crosby's respectful relationship. However, that mutual respect may have waned in 2025 after Crosby's shove of Herbert, which may have been more of a penalty drawing flop on Herbert's part but more clearly when Crosby took a blatantly cheap shot at left guard Zion Johnson.
Chargers rookies offseason
There were a few developments over the weekend for Chargers rookies. Wide receiver Brenen Thompson had a short feature of his senior season at Mississippi State debut on the SEC Network and on Mississippi State's official YouTube page.
In addition to Thompson, rookie edge rusher Akheem Mesidor, a native of Canada, went home and posted an Instagram post featuring a photo with a BMW in support of a local BMW dealership in Ottawa. It is unclear if Mesidor will be bringing his BMV back to Los Angeles for training camp but the weather in Southern California should be dramatically different than the wet weather in Ottawa.
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Thomas Martinez has covered the Chargers and the NFL draft since 2022. Born and raised as a Chargers fan, experienced the improbable Super Bowl run in the 94’ season as a child, survived Ryan Leaf, the Marlon McCree fumble and Nate Kaeding in the playoffs. He graduated from UC Riverside with a degree in Political Science and The University of Redlands with an MBA.