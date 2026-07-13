LA Chargers Weekend Recap: Madden Ratings Leak, Maxx Crosby Crying, Rookies Back Home

The Los Angeles Chargers will return to for training camp in a few weeks with rookies reporting on July 23rd and the the official open of camp on July 28th. This is the last free time most players will have, aside from a short break during the regular season bye week, until the end of the 2026 season.

This time of year, very little newsworthy or meaningful football stories pop up but this weekend proved to have several noteworthy events surrounding the NFL and the Chargers.

Madden Ratings Leaks

The popular Madden football video game releases a new version of the game every year. Players' overall ratings and certain skill ratings are always a popular topic of discussion. Popular account on X MUTLeaks, posted images of several Madden ratings including the top 100 NFL players and the top 100 rookies.

Top 100 Madden Ratings

Feb 1, 2026; San Francisco, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James (3) during AFC practice at the Flag Fieldhouse Moscone Center South Building. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Three members of the Los Angeles Chargers make an appearance on the top 100 list. Defensive back Derwin James Jr. headlines the top of the Chargers roster with the highest initial Madden rating coming in with a 93 overall rating. The second Chargers player on the list is offensive tackle Rashawn Slater with a 92 overall rating followed by quarterback Justin Herbert with an overall 90 rating.

For those keeping track of the Justin Herbert versus Bo Nix debate that was recently sparked on social media, Bo Nix did not make the top 100 in Madden rating. Herbert does come in as quarterback number eight behind Josh Allen, Matthew Stafford, Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson, Patrick Mahomes, Drake Maye and Dak Prescott

Top 100 Rookies

Jun 17, 2026; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers edge rusher Akheem Mesidor (90) during minicamp at The Bolt. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Chargers have four of their top five draft picks landing in the top 100 Madden rookie ratings. First round edge rusher Akheem Mesidor is tied for the fifth highest rookie Madden rating with Arvell Reese, Mansoor Delane and Malachi Lawrence.

Los Angeles' second round offensive lineman Jake Slaughter debuts with an overall 74 rating followed by fourth round selections, wide receiver Brenen Thompson and safety Genesis Smith both making their Madden debut with a 72 overall rating.

Maxx Crosby complains Chargers fans are toxic

Raiders edge rusher Maxx Crosby spoke with streamer Neon in a wide ranging video but Crosby did touch on his controversial shove of Justin Herbert and how he believes the Chargers have the most toxic fanbase in the NFL. Crosby singles out a few remarks, disappointing if true, to generalize the Chargers fan base.

Maxx Crosby tells NEON that the Chargers have the most toxic fan base in the NFL 😳



“f*ck the Chargers and all those teams… I don’t like any of them…” pic.twitter.com/WEXoq5vIG4 — Wire (@StreamerWire) July 12, 2026



Crosby and the Chargers have been generally respectful to each other over his career. Crosby's reaction to former Chargers first round pick Jerry Tillery taking a late and cheap shot on Herbert gave a clear indication of Herbert and Crosby's respectful relationship. However, that mutual respect may have waned in 2025 after Crosby's shove of Herbert, which may have been more of a penalty drawing flop on Herbert's part but more clearly when Crosby took a blatantly cheap shot at left guard Zion Johnson.



Maxx Crosby was getting frustrated yesterday against the #Chargers. He was flagged for shoving Justin Herbert, but this was a much dirtier play.

Watch Crosby full speed drop Zion Johnson in the back... pic.twitter.com/J8q4YTCUhK — Thomas Martinez (@BoltsDraftTalk) December 1, 2025

Chargers rookies offseason

There were a few developments over the weekend for Chargers rookies. Wide receiver Brenen Thompson had a short feature of his senior season at Mississippi State debut on the SEC Network and on Mississippi State's official YouTube page.

In addition to Thompson, rookie edge rusher Akheem Mesidor, a native of Canada, went home and posted an Instagram post featuring a photo with a BMW in support of a local BMW dealership in Ottawa. It is unclear if Mesidor will be bringing his BMV back to Los Angeles for training camp but the weather in Southern California should be dramatically different than the wet weather in Ottawa.