NFL Free Agency Rumors say Chargers Were ‘Not Close’ on Key Name

The Los Angeles Chargers said a lot by who they signed and re-signed in the opening act of NFL free agency.

Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh and general manager Joe Hortiz said much with the two Miami Dolphins-like signings of Alec Ingold at fullback and Cole Strange on the offensive line.

Those were all about new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel: Changing a scheme is hard, so why not bring in two guys familiar with it to make things smoother while boosting the running game?

But who the Chargers didn’t bring in or back says quite a lot, too.

NFL rumors hint Chargers weren’t serious about Zion Johnson in free agency

Zion Johnson | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Maybe everyone should have seen this coming.

Hortiz himself had hinted that guard Zion Johnson could have a bigger market than the Chargers were comfortable matching once free agency started.

That proved to be true: Johnson wound up signing with the Cleveland Browns on a three-year, $49.5 million deal.

Now, The Athletic's Daniel Popper shut down any idea that the Chargers might have been interested in this at those ranges:

“My understanding is that the Chargers were not close to this number, and they let Johnson depart.

It is a lot of money for Johnson, who has been inconsistent in his career. At the same time, Johnson put together the best stretch of his career in the back half of the regular season, and the Chargers now have a glaring hole at left guard.”

Not long after that report, a high-profile name like Elgton Jenkins signed elsewhere, joining these names as non-options for the Chargers now:

David Edwards

John Simpson

Isaac Seumalo

Alijah Vera-Tucker

By all accounts, this entire situation means the Chargers might really be content if Strange battles for and takes a starting job over the summer. But it's a little reminiscent of what they did last year, rather than going to get surefire starters with their ample resources. Which is to say it’s, well, scary.

As for Johnson, it’s pretty telling the Chargers felt strongly enough about his play to not worry about the fact they invested a first-round pick on him. Maybe he flourishes elsewhere, but for better or worse, the Chargers are happy to put that money into other things.

