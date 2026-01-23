Tom Brady Gave Justin Herbert Some Major Praise for Wild Throw

There's been a lot of negative media surrounding Justin Herbert lately, even going back to last offseason. The Los Angeles Chargers' star quarterback is now 0-3 in playoff games, coming off of another disappointing postseason performance against the New England Patriots.

Changes needed to be made and the Chargers already made a drastic one, getting rid of offensive coordinator Greg Roman and replacing him with Mike McDaniel. Actual roster changes won't come for a few more weeks, but Jim Harbaugh realized a new offensive system was needed for Herbert and company.

There's actually some positive Herbert news as of late, as Tom Brady gave him some major praise. Brady ranked the best throws of the NFL season and Herbert came in at No.2.

RELATED: Tyreek Hill Makes Interesting Comment on Mike McDaniel to Chargers

Tom Brady said Justin Herbert made one of best throws in 2025 season

Tom Brady ranked Justin Herbert’s TD to Keenan Allen vs Denver as the 2nd best pass of the NFL season pic.twitter.com/A0p5YsSgPg — Mayor Mike (@theMayor_Mike) January 22, 2026

The actual clip can be found right here, with Brady beginning to talk about Herbert at the 11:28 mark. It came during Week 3, as Herbert scrambled and found Keenan Allen for a touchdown to tie the game against the Denver Broncos. Chargers fans remember the clip too well.

Justin Herbert's 20-yard touchdown pass to Keenan Allen had a completion probability of 16.7%, Herbert's most improbable completion since Week 8, 2024.



🔹 Herbert's Speed: 12.85 mph

🔹 Allen's Separation: 0.6 yards#DENvsLAC | #BoltUppic.twitter.com/3VZs68HFoY — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) September 21, 2025

RELATED: Jesse Minter Has Found a Home but Chargers Are Prepared With Replacement Candidates

"The hardest thing for an NFL quarterback to do is roll to the left, drop your arm angle, put enough velocity on the ball to drive it through the defense and enough accuracy to make it right in stride," Brady said. "Unbelievable play by Herbert, shedding a tackle, tucking the ball, untucking the ball, getting hit while he throws it and then throwing a ball at probably fifty-five, fifty-eight miles an hour running to his left."

Brady also mentioned that it was "one of the most ridiculous throws" he saw all season. That has to feel good for Herbert.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —

Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Chargers coordinator search tracker: Latest updates on LA's interview, candidate list

Mike McDaniel hiring delay has Chargers fans worried about worst-case scenario

Jesse Minter Updates and Latest Chargers Coaching Buzz

Penn State Standout Would Make Mike McDaniel's Life Easier With Chargers