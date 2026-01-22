Jesse Minter Updates and Latest Chargers Coaching Buzz

The Los Angeles Chargers and head coach Jim Harbaugh continue to wait and see if they will still have defensive coordinator Jesse Minter in the building next year.

Minter has been a stellar coordinator under Harbaugh for two years now. His name became the market’s overall heavyweight this offseason in particular. At one point, every single opening of the nine-plus had brushed shoulders with him in some fashion.

The Baltimore Ravens, by far, made the most sense for Minter, though. He had coached there previously, has all sorts of Harbaugh brothers experience and the Ravens have intricate past ties to current Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz, so it would be a familiar hire.

Minter recently spent time with the Ravens, but remains in the mix for teams like the Las Vegas Raiders, too.

What’s going on with Jesse Minter and the Ravens?

The Ravens had a second interview with Minter for their head-coaching job in the middle of this week.

But according to Josina Anderson, Minter wound up leaving Baltimore without a deal on Wednesday night.

That’s not to say that a deal still can't happen. The Ravens are taking things slow and will continue to do things at their own pace. That could mean waiting as long as after the Super Bowl.

As The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec wrote, the Ravens are up to 16 names and counting as candidates.

Minter still feels like the best fit from an outsider’s perspective, but the Ravens dragging their feet does feel like it gives the Chargers the advantage in getting him back.

What about Jesse Minter and the Raiders?

The Raiders are a tricky one.

Las Vegas has interviewed 14 candidates. Minter is one and was given a second interview two days ago.

The Raiders are a weird case for Minter. If it’s the only opening, would he want to stay in the AFC West and fight with the Chargers twice a year? Never mind the rise of Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos and the inevitability of Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Asked if defensive coordinator Jesse Minter would be a good head coach, Chargers safety Derwin James said, “Hell yeah. He can make whatever he wants to be. He’s that guy. He’s an alpha. The guys play hard for him, and I just feel he’s that dude.” pic.twitter.com/HGrj4f0wRu — Eric Williams (@edubnfl22) November 15, 2024

Those Raiders do, at least, clutch the first-overall pick in the draft. It’s a rebuild, but Minter has learned much from his days in Baltimore and now Los Angeles.

That said, one would almost think that if the Raiders were the only job seriously offering this cycle, he might stick with the Chargers instead. He’s been the top name on a market that even had John Harbaugh, so it only feels like a matter of time before he gets that can’t-miss job opening with a stable franchise.

That is, unless the Ravens go with him in a week or two, of course.

