Tyreek Hill Makes Interesting Comment on Mike McDaniel to Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers landed the biggest name in the offensive coordinator market this offseason, as they've lured Mike McDaniel to Jim Harbaugh's staff. McDaniel previously served as the Miami Dolphins' head coach from 2022-2025, going 35-33 during his tenure.

McDaniel is known as an offensive guru, orchestrating one of the most electric offenses in the league in Miami early on. Before that, he served as the San Francisco 49ers' offensive coordinator for one season, working with the likes of Deebo Samuel, George Kittle and Brandon Aiyuk.

Now he'll be tasked with getting the Bolts' offense back to being explosive. Justin Herbert came into the league slinging the rock all over the field, as he had three consecutive 4,000+ yard passing seasons to open his career. Since, his passing numbers have dipped in favor of a run-heavy scheme that Greg Roman brought over.

The Chargers' offense in 2025 was a mess, mostly due to injuries. The offensive line, the interior specifically, needs work. They may even be in the market for a new dynamic playmaker for McDaniel to work with.

Could it be Tyreek Hill? McDaniel's former superstar WR commented on the Chargers' decision to hire the 42-year-old playcaller.

Tyreek Hill comment on Mike McDaniel sparks Chargers speculation

Mike to the chargers hm — Ty Hill (@cheetah) January 21, 2026

Hill was acquired by Miami the same year that McDaniel arrived. The two produced ridiculous numbers together. Hill had two 1,700+ receiving yard seasons in 2022 and 2023 under McDaniel, coming one yard short of reaching 1,800 yards in the latter year.

Fans are now speculating if a trade could be in the works. Remember, Hill suffered a gruesome left knee injury that left him with a torn ACL and multiple damaged ligaments. It's uncertain if he'll even be ready for Week 1.

A trade for Hill would save the Dolphins $23.5 million in cap space this year, but would come with a $28.2 million dead cap hit. This is also the last year of his current deal, so would it make sense for the Chargers to trade for a receiver on an expiring contract coming off of a serious knee injury? Hill will also be 32 in March.

It's all just speculation, but a trade for Hill doesn't seem likely. Him getting released by Miami would be a completely different story, as then they'd have to kick the tires on a potential signing.

