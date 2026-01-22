Penn State Standout Would Make Mike McDaniel's Life Easier With Chargers

Everybody knows that the Los Angeles Chargers need to prioritize the offensive line this offseason. While they aren't known as big spenders, the Chargers shouldn't spare any expense to fix the issue that plagued their 2025 season.

The Chargers will have over $100 million in cap space, but only five draft picks. They traded a 2026 fifth-rounder for Odafe Oweh back in October, then a seventh-rounder for Elijah Molden in 2024. This means the Chargers have to be extremely analytical with their approach in the draft.

Five picks aren't a lot, but if they can hit on the majority of them, it could take them over the top. The Chargers' top pick will be No.22 overall, the same spot they were in last year when Omarion Hampton was selected.

It's pretty clear the Chargers will most likely draft an offensive lineman early in April. Max Chadwick of PFF released a mock draft that has the Bolts selecting an interior protector for Justin Herbert.

Justin Herbert, Mike McDaniel land star IOL in 2026 draft

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) scrambles during the fourth quarter against the New England Patriots

Enter Olaivavega Ioane, the stud 6-foot-4, 330-pound guard that would be one piece to the Chargers' interior offensive line problem.

"The Chargers fielded easily the lowest-graded offensive line in the NFL this season. While the return of tackles Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt from injury will certainly improve that, Los Angeles still badly needs help on the interior. Enter Ioane, who didn’t allow a sack or hit across 297 pass-blocking snaps this year."

The signing of Mekhi Becton looks like a bust. Zion Johnson wasn't good. Trevor Penning, the first round bust from New Orleans whom they acquired near the trade deadline, flip-flopped between tackle and guard. Bradley Bozeman was also a major problem at center.

Ioane would be an immediate upgrade along the interior and would allow new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel to do a lot more things.

