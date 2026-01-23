Chargers coordinator search tracker: Latest updates on LA's interview, candidate list

The Los Angeles Chargers officially lost defensive coordinator Jesse Minter on Thursday, with the Baltimore Ravens announcing him as their next head coach.

Expect Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers to move fast on a Minter replacement.

In fact, while reporting the news, NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported that, like the Green Bay Packers recently, the Chargers got ahead of this and started putting in work on Minter replacements well before he took the job in Baltimore.

Below, we’ll update with the latest news on the Chargers’ search for their next defensive coordinator.

Chargers defensive coordinator search updates

The Chargers have requested an interview with Los Angeles Rams defensive pass game coordinator and assistant head coach Aubrey Pleasant, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Chargers’ possible Jesse Minter replacements

My article will be published soon but if you didn't know, Steve Clinkscale originally announced he was staying at Michigan (presumably to succeed Minter).

Sherrone Moore hired Wink Martindale as DC instead, so Clink followed Harbaugh here to LA for better career opportunities. pic.twitter.com/32j18MTriT — Thomas Martinez (@BoltsDraftTalk) January 22, 2026

Steve Clinkscale, Chargers defensive backs coach

Promoting from within feels like the smart choice. Minter had an uncanny way of getting the most out of a group of castoff free-agent signings and mid-to-late-round draft picks. Clinkscale has a great resume and has now been learning how to keep that system going for a few years.

Mike Elston, Chargers defensive line coach

Elston has been a major part of Minter’s units, squeezing so much out of so little. Poona Ford was a breakout on his watch. Teair Tart continues to be. Da’Shawn Hand, too. It goes on and on. Keep in mind these guys could follow Minter to Baltimore, too, but they’re certainly in-house candidates to know.

Wink Martindale, former Michigan defensive coordinator

How about a Michigan connection? Martindale is a little more old-school than the Chargers might want, at least compared to Minter. But if he can come in and marry the concepts from Minter to what he normally does, it could work.

Anthony Weaver, Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator

Weaver is a really hot name on the market right now. His long resume of good defenses and positional groups explains it. Of note, he was part of Mike McDaniel’s staff in Miami, so linking back up could be on the table. Even so, he’s got other places like the John Harbaugh-led New York Giants all over him right now, too.

