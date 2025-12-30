Tony Romo gets the call on Trey Lance's shot at Broncos in Week 18

Los Angeles Chargers fans won’t get to hear Tony Romo assess the scrambling attempts at survival of Justin Herbert during the Week 18 game against the Denver Broncos.

Romo will be on the call for the CBS crew alongside Jim Nantz and Tracy Wolfson. But they will oversee former No. 3 draft pick Trey Lance fighting it out with the Broncos in Denver, not starting quarterback Justin Herbert.

To start the week, Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers announced that Herbert wouldn’t suit up against the Broncos. The Chargers have playoff positioning at stake, but it’s minor and fluctuates between potential opponents like the Jaguars and Steelers.

The Romo factor, though? It could turn a mundane thing into something memorable.

Tony Romo on Chargers vs. Broncos call, Trey Lance spotlight

Jim, Tony and I are back in Denver as the #broncos try and clinch the #1 seed. Weather looking good! 🌞 pic.twitter.com/D7CsF2oGCL — Tracy Wolfson (@tracywolfson) December 29, 2025

If nothing else, Romo on the call as Trey Lance takes on the Broncos should be fun.

It remains to be seen just how many starters play in the game outright. But it’s hard to ignore Lance, the former bust who flashed so much last offseason that he stole the backup job.

Now, there’s always an outside chance the unique bits of his game make Sunday really interesting.

Harbaugh certainly seems to be leaning that way.

"Has a presence out there and can use his legs. His athleticism, his intelligence, it's all good," Harbaugh said, according to Eric Smith of Chargers.com. "I just think he needs the opportunity to play and start and go out and show what he can do."

Talk about a fun setup for Chargers fans, too. Romo in the booth with his entertaining calls, for better or worse. The assurance that Herbert literally can’t and won’t get injured before the playoffs.

There’s also an outside chance that fans watching the game get an all-time bad Romo moment (those seem to be racking up more as the years go on). Remember this one from last year (of course Chargers fans do, it’s the Chiefs):

"This is Mahomes throwing it in the dirt on purpose... He's got such great instincts... It's a winning play." - Tony Romo pic.twitter.com/Pcdt97LEU1 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 15, 2024

And almost best of all, the chance Lance takes down Bo Nix (or a backup) to dominate the Broncos when it comes to bragging rights while also completing a season sweep of the entire AFC West.

Not a bad viewing experience for Chargers fans, all things considered.

