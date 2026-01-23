Would Chargers gamble on blockbuster trade for controversial name?

To put it kindly, the Los Angeles Chargers' offense in 2025 was disappointing. The output from a solid group of playmakers didn't add up to much, as the Bolts failed to have a 1,000-yard rusher and receiver on the year. Many factors played into it, especially with the constant shuffling along the offensive line.

Ladd McConkey, the standout in 2024 who had over 1,110 yards as a rookie, compiled just 789 in 2025. That was good enough to lead the team in receiving, as Keenan Allen came in second with 777 yards and Quentin Johnston with 735.

In their crushing Wild Card loss to the Patriots, the Chargers offense didn't show up. McConkey led the way with 32 receiving yards, as the team failed to reach the end zone.

Changes are coming to the Chargers this offseason. Could a blockbuster trade be part of that?

Did George Pickens earn a major payday in his first season with Dallas? @MarcRoss spotlights 11 impending free agents who are likely to break the bank in the coming offseasonhttps://t.co/WwF3wabNet pic.twitter.com/xJGYZ4NGsP — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) January 22, 2026

RELATED: Mike McDaniel was top option for Bucs and Eagles...but Chargers have Justin Herbert

George Pickens trade to the Chargers could put them over the top

Let's make one thing clear, the Cowboys trading George Pickens would only happen in the case that they can't agree on a long term deal. Even then, Dallas could place the franchise tag on him for 2026-27. If Pickens refuses to play on the tag, then a trade could come into play.

A trade would also mean an extension would have to be in place by the team acquiring Pickens' services. That's why K.D. Drummond listed the Bolts as a possible destination for Pickens.

"The Chargers had offensive issues that reached farther than their health problems along the offensive line. Their top three wideouts all played at least 14 games each, and non reached 800 receiving yards. Adding Pickens to the mix, along with their tackles returning, could unlock Justin Herbert to actually play at the level so many think he already is at."

RELATED: Jim Harbaugh, Mike McDaniel pairing is just begging for Chargers on 'Hard Knocks'

Spotrac has Pickens' value set at $30.6M per year, with a projected contract worth $122 million over four years. While the Chargers have been relatively frugal through two years with Joe Hortiz and Jim Harbaugh at the helm, this could be their big swing.

Of course, the offensive line should be the main priority. However, if the opportunity to add Pickens comes up, they should pounce immediately. The former second rounder had over 1,400 yards and nine touchdowns for the Cowboys in 2025.

The Chargers should definitely make the trade.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —

Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Mike McDaniel going from Tua Tagovailoa to Justin Herbert is getting wild reactions

Chargers' unsurprising biggest needs before 2026 NFL Draft

What’s Going on with Mike McDaniel and the Chargers?

Chargers Make Surprise Selection in Mel Kiper's First 2026 NFL Mock Draft