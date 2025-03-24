SI

Chiefs' Xavier Worthy Sues Ex-Fiancée for Extortion, Abuse After Assault Accusation

Worthy was arrested, but not charged, after Tia Jones accused him of assault earlier this month.

Worthy was arrested on March 7 / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy is suing his former fiancée, Tia Jones, for extortion and abuse, TMZ reported on Monday.

Worthy, 21, was arrested on March 7 on a criminal assault charge in Williamson County, Tx., but Worthy was ultimately not charged. Jones was granted a temporary protective order from Worthy a week after the arrest, accusing Worthy of violently putting his hands on her on five occasions over the last year. The order is to remain in place until a hearing on April 1.

TMZ reports Worthy alleges Jones became "abusive" and "extortive" after Worthy learned she was unfaithful to their relationship. Furthermore, the NFL wide receiver claims she fabricated the stories of abuse to earn the temporary protective order, and that Jones destroyed over $150,000 of his property while he was in police custody.

Worthy is suing for over $250,000 in damages.

Worthy was drafted in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft by the Chiefs.

