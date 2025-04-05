Chiefs' 2024 Pick Set to Have the Most Impact Next Season
The Kansas City Chiefs have had an interesting offseason. After losing to the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl, the franchise entered the offseason with more than a few positions that needed to be addressed. The Chiefs' needs are along the offensive and defensive lines.
The Chiefs had one of the better offenses this season, but their defense was a large part of the reason they played so many one-score games. Still, with issues along their defensive line raising questions about their pass rush, they may need help on the back end.
Kansas City has many roster issues that must continue to be addressed over the next few months and through the 2025 NFL Draft. However, for some positions, the Chiefs do not need to do much other than to look a spot or two down the depth chart for talented players looking for an opportunity.
Pro Football Network recently analyzed which picks from the 2024 NFL Draft will have the most significant impact on their teams next season. With the departure of safety Justin Reid, PFN believes safety Jaden Hicks will shine in an increased role for the Chiefs next season.
"Safety Justin Reid had been a staple of the Chiefs’ defense since he joined the team in 2022. He’s gone after signing with the Saints in free agency. Jaden Hicks may be up to the task of taking over the strong safety spot. The former Washington State standout exceeded expectations in Year 1," PFN said.
"Hicks appeared in 20 games last season, including the playoffs. He recorded 42 tackles, three interceptions, and five pass breakups. He was targeted 14 times in the regular season, allowing a passer rating of 79.5. Hicks consistently got better as the season progressed, and playing behind and learning from Reid certainly helped. Now it’ll be Hicks’ show, and he’s already earned the trust of defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo."
Kansas City's passing defense finished around the middle of the pack this season, giving up just under 220 rushing yards per game. Still, any time a team loses a starter, it is a big deal. The Chiefs hope Hicks will step up in Reid's absence next season.
