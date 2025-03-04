The Chiefs' Most Pressing Need on Defense This Offseason
The Kansas City Chiefs measure their success by Super Bowls but are coming off a Super Bowl loss that stopped them from making history as the first team to win three consecutive Super Bowls. However, the Chiefs played arguably their worst game in recent memory.
While the loss was a forgettable one for Kansas City, it more than likely motivated the Chiefs' front office to have a productive offseason. Although winning a third Super Bowl in a row would have been nice, it probably may have led to the Chiefs becoming complacent.
After a poor showing on the league's biggest stage, the Chiefs are undoubtedly determined to not let their most recent Super Bowl loss be their lasting memory of playing in a championship game. An improved and upset Chiefs team may be primed for a run.
With free agency and the NFL Draft are on the horizon, Ben Rolfe of the Pro Football Network recently released his list of needs for every NFL team this offseason. Luckily for the Chiefs, they do not have many needs, but the needs they have are significant.
When teams have as much success as the Chiefs, they are bound to lose players and coaches. Rolfe noted that the Chiefs' main concerns this offseason on defense will center around them replacing talented players that are expected to leave in free agency.
"Defensively, their needs revolve around replacing their pending free agents. Chris Jones looks lonely on the 2025 depth chart, so they need to surround him with role players who can capitalize on the attention he draws. At safety, it is about replacing a star in Justin Reid. The dependable veteran has been a comforting presence, and they need a high-IQ player to come in and replace him," Rolfe said.
The Chiefs still have one of the best rosters in the league, despite their disappointing loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl. Kansas City must now go back to the drawing board to fix their roster issues and give themselves another chance at a Super Bowl.
Kansas City must not only address the few positions of need on their roster, but must also prepare for the unexpected the best way they possibly can.
