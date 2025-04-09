Chiefs 2025 NFL Mock Draft: Projecting the First 3 Rounds
The Kansas City Chiefs have been anointed by the public as one of the best at developing rosters in the NFL. Their drafts classes have brought up immediate contributors or starting talent in the last three seasons, culminating in a young roster that has made it to the Super Bowl for three consecutive seasons, winning the first two.
This year, the Chiefs look to return for a fourth year in a row, something that hasn't been seen since the Buffalo Bills of the 1990s. To get back there, they must address some key areas on their roster. Edge rushing and defensive line depth, a successor for Travis Kelce, and competition at tackle and guard should be the areas of concern ahead of this month's selection process.
Without further ado, here is the latest three-round Chiefs mock draft created with the Pro Football Focus mock draft simulator.
Round 1, No. 31: Ole Miss Rebels Defensive Lineman, Walter Nolen
Winning can fix a lot of things, and the franchises that do a lot of it can allow players to perform at their highest level. For the Chiefs, they can afford to select boom-or-bust prospects and hone in on their strengths as they grow the other weaknesses of their game.
This fits Nolen well, who has one of the highest ceilings in the entire draft. Six schools in seven years playing football sounds off, but the talent is undeniable at the position. Nolen projects as a dominant three-tech who can create penetration in the run game and disruption in the middle of the pocket, and he gives Kansas City a terrific talent in the middle of their defensive line.
Round 2, No. 63: Minnesota Gophers Offensive Tackle, Aireontae Ersery
The Chiefs did sign Jaylon Moore, but don't let him fool you into thinking he's an adequate starting tackle coming into the season. This team needs competition at the position, especially a younger player with length, size, and power at the point of attack.
Ersery offers this as a solid Day Two option in the draft. He's a developmental starter who could ride the bench early in his career while he refines his technique and footwork. The best-case scenario is that Ersery becomes the cornerstone left tackle for the franchise.
Round 3, No. 66: South Carolina Gamecocks Edge Rusher, Kyle Kennard
Outside of George Karlaftis, there is plenty of competition expected at edge rusher between Mika Danna, Felix Anudike-Uzomah, and Charles Omenihu. Adding another one to the group who can develop into a quality starter rusher would be a home run.
Kennard was a disruptor for the Gamecocks, winning SEC Defensive Player of the Year and a consensus All-American. His non-stop motor, wingspan, explosiveness, and pass rush plan make him an intriguing developmental rusher with a starter upside down the road.
Round 3, No. 95: Bowling Green Falcons Tight End, Harold Fannin Jr.
Kelce does not have a lot of football left in him, and the Chiefs must consider drafting his successor in this year's draft unless they believe he is already on the roster. In a deep tight end class, this may not be too much of an issue.
Fannin is one of the most productive playmakers in the draft and one of the best to ever do it at Bowling Green. He set records in receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns last season for the Falcons, and his pass-catching skill set translates well to the next level. Fannin needs a lot of work as a blocker but he does possess alignment versatility and quality athleticism that is worth taking the chance on.
