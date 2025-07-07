Does the AFC West Battle Still Favor the Chiefs?
The AFC West division has the makeup to be one of the more competitive divisions in the NFL for the 2025 campaign. The Kansas City Chiefs look to win their 10th straight division title, while the Los Angeles Chargers, Denver Broncos, and Las Vegas Raiders are looking to spoil those plans.
The Chiefs have been the best team in the National Football League since the turn of the decade. Since 2020, the franchise has secured three Super Bowl championships and continues to prove why they are the team to beat in the AFC.
However, going into the new season, the Chiefs' divisional foes have all improved their rosters and are hungry to take down Kansas City. Out of the division competitors, three of the franchises won more games than they lost last season, and all three made playoff appearances.
Many predictions have gone around this offseason on who has the best chance at winning the division. While some lean towards Jim Harbaugh and his second season as head coach of the Chargers, others believe that the Broncos and quarterback Bo Nix have the makeup of being competitive.
The Raiders are also not a team to take lightly, as they, too, have added several pieces to their roster puzzle in an attempt to claw back into the divisional race. All in all, the Chiefs will have their work cut out for them this season during divisional play, but as it currently stands, the AFC West is the Chiefs' division to lose.
The Chiefs begin their season against the Chargers in Sao Paulo, Brazil, and if this is the division race to watch this season, this game will set the tone for how competitive the division will be. As long as quarterback Patrick Mahomes stays healthy for the Chiefs, there isn't a massive reason why Kansas City shouldn't have the best chance at winning the division.
Last season against the AFC West, Mahomes collected 1,289 total passing yards, had six touchdowns, and only threw two interceptions. Mahomes knows what's at stake when going up against divisional opponents, and based on those statistics, he has done his best to help the Chiefs stay on top of the division.
