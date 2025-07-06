Who Should be Patrick Mahomes’ Favorite WR Target in 2025?
The Kansas City Chiefs need to be explosive on the offensive side of the ball in 2025. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid have already been in discussion on how to achieve that goal, and it starts by trusting his receivers down the field more often.
"Coach Reid's challenged me this offseason to push the ball down the field, let guys have chances to make plays," Mahomes told the media during OTAs. "And then once we get that back to where we want to in our standard that we believe we should have, then we can come back to the underneath stuff."
The Chiefs have a very competitive wide receiving room this season, with the likes of Rashee Rice, Hollywood Brown, and Xavier Worthy all set to play in their first game alongside one another. But with that said, of all the targets that Mahomes will have in 2025, who should be the main receiver?
The easy answer would be for it to be Rice. Rice is coming off an injury that sidelined him for almost all of 2024. When he was healthy, Rice was on pace to become one of the best receivers last season, hauling in 288 receiving yards and 24 receptions through four games played.
If Rice shows that he has put his injury behind him during training camp, Mahomes shouldn't think twice about getting the ball to Rice as often as possible. But luckily for the franchise, there are other weapons at their disposal on the offensive side of the ball.
Worthy is going into his second season in the league, and down the stretch of his rookie campaign, began to show a better understanding of what Mahomes likes to do with the football. Utilizing his speed, Worthy should see an increased role on offense this season, as long as he stays healthy.
Veteran Hollywood Brown was brought back to prove a point this offseason. After playing in two regular season games, the Chiefs were willing to take another chance on him, assuming he'd be able to help the offense down the field. His veteran leadership and poise to prove he still has what it takes will land him several targets from Mahomes.
It will all depend on who has the best training camp performance, but it's safe to say that those three wide receivers will all get their hands on the football several times over in 2025.
