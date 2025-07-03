Where Analysts Rank Chiefs' WR Room in Recent Tier List
At the start of the 2024 campaign, the Kansas City Chiefs' wide receiving room looked to be one of the best that the NFL had to offer. However, due to injuries, the Chiefs' wide receiving room faced adversity and indulged in problem-solving tactics in order to win as much as they could.
Hollywood Brown was only able to play in two regular season games at the end of the season, and Rashee Rice went down to injury for the rest of the year in Week 4. Rookie Xavier Worthy and veteran Travis Kelce became heavily leaned on to get the Chiefs over the hump in games.
Going into the 2025 campaign, the Chiefs have a fully healthy receiving room. Both Brown and Rice are set to return, Kelce hasn't hung up the cleats yet, and year two for Worthy already looks promising. So long as quarterback Patrick Mahomes achieves his deep passes this season, the Chiefs should be set up nicely on offense.
That being said, CBS Sports' Mike Renner and Kyle Long created a tier list for each NFL franchise's wide receiving core for the 2025 campaign. When it came to discussing the Chiefs, both analysts agreed to place the Kansas City wide receiving room in the B-tier.
"Rashee Rice was playing like a true number one before he got hurt. Hollywood Brown obviously has some traits that people love to see at the receiver position. Xavier Worthy, if he can just slow down a little bit, so many of those explosive plays, he was just stepping out of bounds last year. Get
him to figure out some spatial awareness, and you're looking at maybe an A-tier receiving group," Long said.
"Kelce looks great. I think he's going to have another Travis Kelce season. He may not, you know, break the records that he's set before, but I think he's a guy that not many people are going to [explicit] about this year. I'll say that about Travis."
With other assets in Noah Gray, Jalen Royals, and Juju Smith-Schuster, the Chiefs' receivers will do all they can to help the franchise win as many games as possible. If Kansas City made the Super Bowl with the lack of these offensive weapons last season, imagine what they can do with a healthy core.
