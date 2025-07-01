Expectations Are High For Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes
The Kansas City Chiefs have leaned on quarterback Patrick Mahomes to take the franchise to the promised land. Since becoming the franchise's starting quarterback in 2018, Mahomes has had all eyes on him, and going into the 2025 campaign, it will be more of the same.
The Chiefs and Mahomes won 15 games during the regular season last year, but once they made it to the playoffs, the franchise as a whole fell dull. While they did make their way to their third straight Super Bowl, it was one of the more embarrassing losses for the Chiefs since Mahomes became a star.
It became well known that Mahomes was on a trajectory of super stardom after his rookie campaign. Often collecting high numbers of touchdowns, Mahomes over the last two seasons has seen his touchdown totals fall below 30 in back-to-back years for the first time in his career.
Mahomes is also coming off a season with the least amount of passing yards since making his debut. While over 3,000 passing yards is nothing to shy away from, the Chiefs quarterback has been held to high standards since being compared to the greatest quarterback to play the game, Tom Brady.
The Chiefs as a whole are looking to play better in the 2025 campaign. Several players had below-average seasons, but when it comes to the Chiefs' overall success, undoubtedly, all eyes will once again be on Mahomes.
That being said, Mahomes by no means of the word was bad last season. Fans have become accustomed to seeing Mahomes put up stellar season after stellar season. And while he saw career lows, former NFL wide receiver turned analyst Andrew Hawkins reminds fans how good Mahomes was last year.
"If you look at Mahomes' numbers versus Josh Allen's numbers a year ago, they weren't that far off, and Josh Allen was the MVP," Hawkins said on ESPN's Get Up. "We just look at Mahomes in a completely different stratosphere. He's like the LeBron James of football, there's only one person you could ever compare him to, and that's Tom Brady."
If Mahomes returns to his regular form, the likelihood of becoming the league MVP would be high once more.
