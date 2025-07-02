Chiefs' Travis Kelce Speaks on If 2025 is His Last Season
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has a good career in the NFL. In his career, he has been seen as one of the best tight ends, if not the best tight end in the history of the game. He has done a lot for Kansas City and the game. He has certainly changed the game at the tight end position since coming to the league. Every team sees the tight end position differently now in the NFL.
Kelce is going to be back on the field next season. Kelce has had an interesting offseason, to say the least. Putting the retirement talk behind him for at least the 2025 season, he will be getting ready to give it all he has and put his team in the best position to be successful and win the Super Bowl in 2025.
Kelce will be back with the team and will do his best to try to get the team back to the big game and bring another Super Bowl to Kansas City. Now, the Chiefs will have one of the best tight ends back in, in the middle of the offense. The Chiefs are better with Kelce on their side of the ball, and that can give them the edge once again next season.
Kelce recently talked about whether he will play beyond next season. And if it will be with the Kansas City Chiefs.
"I think the biggest thing that changes in the offseason is where you put all your attention," said Kelce on the Bussin' With the Boys Podcast. "The past three years, I have had a lot of attention on getting, taking a step away from football to figure out what I am doing afterwards, and making sure I am setting that up. I am setting myself up for the future."
"It is the last one on the contract. I am focused on this one. I do not know what next year is going to feel like. I do not know what I am going to feel like in March and April of next year, when I make that decision, or I try to figure out what is next for me. But I know that I got one on the contract, and I got a team and got a lot of talent. I am pumped for it."
