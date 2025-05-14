One Big Takeaway from the Kansas City Chiefs' Offseason
The Kansas City Chiefs addressed several of their most pressing needs through free agency and the NFL Draft. Daniel Wasserman of Pro Football Focus analyzed some of the biggest aspects of their offseason.
"As simple as it sounds, Brett Veach drafts good football players — and this year was no exception. Each of Kansas City’s seven draft picks appears to fill a clear and immediate role. Offensive tackle Josh Simmons brings much-needed talent to a line that needed reinforcements; he allowed just five sacks across 1,045 career pass-blocking snaps in college. Defensive linemen Omarr Norman-Lott and Ashton Gillotte bring pass-rush juice, having earned true pass set grades of 88.3 and 90.9, respectively — both among the best in the class," Wasserman said.
"Cornerback Nohl Williams excels in press coverage, fitting the physical, aggressive profile of so many Chiefs cornerbacks before him. Wide receiver Jalen Royals and linebacker Jeffrey Bassa add valuable depth at two positions that have quietly needed it, and even seventh-round pick Brashard Smith could be a weapon out of the backfield with his versatility and pass-catching ability. Patrick Mahomes may be the engine, but Veach’s ability to consistently hit in the draft is a major reason the Chiefs continue to reload — and remain perennial contenders."
The Chiefs' addition of Williams and others cannot be overstated. Williams addressed a significant need for the Chiefs and has significant upside for Kansas City.
According to Daniel Harms of the Draft Network, "Williams is one of the most competitive defensive backs in the country with his natural feel and physicality at the line of scrimmage in press coverage or against blocks. Willing to bully any wide receiver, Williams comes downhill against the run or receiver screens with authority to make the play, but can be too aggressive at times and fall off tackles. Before the snap, he likes to challenge the receiver with games, changing his stance up to keep them guessing."
"He’s a good athlete who can flip his hips well when his feet are working with him. However, he tends to bounce around in the early stages of coverage and that can put him behind the eight ball when changing direction. Williams is at home in man coverage where his talent to stay in the receiver's hip pocket shines and he can read their movements quickly. He uses timely punches in press coverage to throw off the timing of the receiver and dictate the terms to anyone he’s up against."
