Predicting the Chiefs' 2025 Season Record
The Kansas City Chiefs are ready to start what should be another productive season. Jacob Camenker of USA TODAY analyzed the Chiefs' schedule and predicted their record this upcoming season. He believes the Chiefs will take a small step back from last season.
"Kansas City tinkered with its roster during the 2025 NFL offseason as it tried to fix some of the issues that plagued it last season. Notably, the Chiefs tried to fix the hole they had at left tackle while remaking the left side of their offensive line," Camenker said.
"Out went All-Pro guard Joe Thuney, who filled it at left tackle last season amid the issues the Chiefs had at the spot. In came free-agent tackle signee Jaylon Moore and first-round draft pick Josh Simmons. The duo are expected to compete for the starting left tackle job, though Simmons is coming off a torn patellar tendon that could impact his availability early during his rookie season."
Camenker noted that while the Chiefs did not make many additions this offseason, many of their returning players should have a positive impact on their chances of a successful season. Kansas City wisely kept a few of its most notable players this offseason.
"The Chiefs didn't make many other major moves during the offseason, outside of keeping some of their own free agents. They re-signed linebacker Nick Bolton to a lucrative deal and slapped right guard Trey Smith with the franchise tag as they look to keep him long-term. Kansas City is also expected to be better at receiver, with Hollywood Brown coming back and Rashee Rice set to return from a season-ending injury in 2025," Camenker said.
Camenker believes the Chiefs will finish the season 12-5, which is not far off from their 15-2 regular season campaign from last season.
"The Chiefs have posted a winning record in all 12 of Andy Reid's seasons in charge of the team. It's hard to imagine that streak coming to an end given the roster's current construction.Patrick Mahomes hasn't been as prolific a passer in recent seasons compared to the early stages of his career, but he remains one of the NFL's best playmaking quarterbacks. His clutch abilities throwing and scrambling have helped Kansas City win countless games over its dynastic run," Camenker said.
