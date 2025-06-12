The Biggest Kansas City Chiefs Offseason Addition
Following the Super Bowl defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles, the offseason approach for the Kansas City Chiefs was clear. Needing to bolster the offensive line after a season full of sacks to quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs' general manager, Brett Veach, did the best he could to give the Chiefs a chance to stay within this Super Bowl window.
The Chiefs made several offseason additions on both sides of the football. One of the more prominent ones came before the 2025 NFL Draft, as the Chiefs signed former San Francisco 49ers offensive lineman Jaylon Moore to a two-year contract. Quickly, his role on the roster went up in the air.
As the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft commenced, the Chiefs were waiting until it was their turn on the clock. Holding the 31st pick going into the draft, the Chiefs traded spots with the Eagles and ended up selecting offensive lineman Josh Simmons out of Ohio State.
Simmons was highly touted, as several believe he would have been the first offensive lineman picked off the big board if it wasn't for his left knee injury. The Chiefs took their chances with Simmons, as CBS Sports' Tyler Sullivan named the addition of Simmons to the roster the biggest of the Chiefs' offseason.
"As we saw in Super Bowl LIX, Kansas City's offensive line issues were a key reason why they were not able to complete the three-peat," Sullivan wrote. "To fix that, they went out this offseason and specifically attacked the left tackle position. The club signed Jaylon Moore to a deal in free agency, but also used its first-round pick on Ohio State tackle Josh Simmons."
"Depending on who you ask, Simmons was the best offensive tackle prospect in the entire draft and would've gone higher had it not been for a knee injury he suffered last season. If he ultimately becomes that type of player, the Chiefs got a steal at No. 32 overall and addressed arguably its biggest question on the roster."
Head coach Andy Reid, as well as offensive coordinator Matt Nagy, have been very pleased with the progress Simmons is making from injury, as the Chiefs have hopes that Simmons will be healthy enough to be an early contributor in the 2025 campaign.
You are going to want to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again.
Also go ahead and click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.