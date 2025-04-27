How Chiefs Kingdom Reacted to Chiefs Final Draft Pick
The Kansas City Chiefs took running back Brashard Smith with their final pick of the 2025 NFL Draft. Smith is out of SMU, where he had a great college season last year.
He led his team to the college football playoffs as well. This is not the first time the Chiefs have taken a running back in the seventh round and have found success. Starting running back Isiah Pacheco was also taken in the seventh round.
This is another good pick-up for the Chiefs to add to the backfield. But Smith is much more than a running back. He is also a good pass catcher and can be a good playmaker. You know how head coach Andy Reid likes to call screen passes or create good passing plays, Smith can be a big part of that next season.
Smith moved from receiver to running back after transferring from Miami to SMU, and he set the SMU single-season program record for all-purpose yards with 1,977 in 2024. He tracks and catches the ball well. He's a threat after the catch and can run past defenders in vertical routes. Smith can press the line of scrimmage and make late cuts. He is one of three backs to run a sub-4.4 40 at the combine and he pulls away from pursuit. He's undersized and doesn't have great raw power, but he runs hard and has the balance to pick up some yards after contact.-- Steve Muench
Let us see what Chiefs Kingdom had to say about the Chiefs selecting Smith.
"I LOVE this pick. I know KU folks wanted Neal. I think this guy has more electricity than Neal. He's also a gifted receiver for RB," said one fan.
"Great pick. A guy that can do both; run and catch. Fills that McKinnon role perfectly," said another fan.
"He will help. Great 3rd down option with great hands.Electric in space," said another fan.
"Anyone coming out of SMU always has Patrick Mahomes hands all over it! Wouldn't surprise me if he's been to the farm and worked out 1 on 1 before the draft," said another fan.
"YES!!!!! He was the one guy i said the Chiefs MUST come out of the draft with," said another fan.
"Dude is a yard machine. Dual threat back. Love it," added another fan.
"Solid pick. Really fast and hopefully will be used in the passing game a lot, considering he was a WR," said another fan of the Chiefs.
