How Brashard Smith Fits With the Chiefs
After a long wait, the Kansas City Chiefs moved up in the pecking order to draft running back Brashard Smith out of Souther Methodist University. The Chiefs were predicted to address their running back room through the 2025 NFL Draft, it just took them til the seventh round to do so.
The Chiefs have several veteran running backs on the roster with expiring contracts, all meaning more to add a running back through this year's draft. Smith has his best season in college last year, earning his right to hear his name called out by the Chiefs franchise.
While he only spent one season at SMU, he made it count. In 14 games played, he totaled 1,332 rushing yards in 235 carries and scored 14 touchdowns. Projected to have a high upside, general manager Brett Veach once again made a smart move in trading up to get a player the organization views as a mainstay.
Smith has a projected landing spot in the fourth or fifth round, making this selection one of great value for Kansas City. The running back room gets an extra boost having him on the roster, as the Chiefs look to again redesign their ground game approach.
"Smith moved from receiver to running back after transferring from Miami to SMU, and he set the SMU single-season program record for all-purpose yards with 1,977 in 2024. He tracks and catches the ball well. He's a threat after the catch and can run past defenders in vertical routes. Smith can press the line of scrimmage and make late cuts. He is one of three backs to run a sub-4.4 40 at the combine and he pulls away from pursuit. He's undersized and doesn't have great raw power, but he runs hard and has the balance to pick up some yards after contact,"-- Steve Muench wrote.
The Chiefs went out and grabbed several prospects with moldable traits, and with a little fine-tuning between experienced players and coaches, prospects like Smith should be able to shine in the National Football League.
While his role at first could be limited, Smith has a bright future ahead of him to showcase that he's worth playing in the NFL.
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.