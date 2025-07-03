Would An Extra Game Hurt or Help the Chiefs?
If the Kansas City Chiefs have any thoughts of winning the Super Bowl this season, they have to fix the issues they had from last season. The Chiefs are in a good place in the offseason as they are getting ready for their training camp, which will take place later this month. But many around the league are thinking that the Chiefs will be taking a step back next season.
The Chiefs' offense looks to get back to its normal self in 2025. The Chiefs' offseason last year wasn't good, and they lack a lot of chemistry on the field. No matter what they did, they could not find a groove all of last season. And even at that, quarterback Patrick Mahomes was able to lead them to the Super Bowl. No, if they have a better offense in 2025, it can be unstoppable.
That will be the key next season. If the Chiefs' offensive line gives Mahomes time to throw the ball, it is going to be a long day for whatever defense is out there on the field. We have seen what the offense looks like when they are taking shots downfield and scoring quick points. The Chiefs know what they have to do next season to get the team back on track, the way they want it to be.
But in the future, going to the Super Bowl and winning one can be more difficult for the Chiefs and other teams in the National Football League.
Soon, we can see the Chiefs playing more games in a season. The NFL was at 16 games a season for a long time. They moved that number up to 17 in 2021. That looks like it could be going out the window very soon. Many around the league are talking about the National Football League going to an 18-game slate. Many say it is only a matter of time before we see it.
That is going to be interesting to see how they will propose that to the players and the owners around the league. The owners will likely be on board. But when it comes to the players, how will they see it? They already put their body through a lot in a season, now the NFL is going to ask them to do it again for more games.
"I was talking to people over the last four, five days and I was talking to them about the expansion to 18-games and all of it. And they said obviously it is going to happen," said Sports Illustrated beat writer Hondo Carpenter. "But they are anticipating a major war coming with the NFL and the NFLPA. Now, there is a ten-year deal that goes through 2030. They are not sure if the fight is coming before 2030. It could, but it is coming."
"And that is the expansion of the roster and the salary cap if they are going to keep adding games."
