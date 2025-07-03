Kelce on If Super Bowl LIX Win Would've Changed His Mind
The Kansas City Chiefs did not make history last season in becoming the first team to win three straight Super Bowls. They lost in Super Bowl LIX to the Philadelphia Eagles, and the way they lost did not sit well with anyone from that Chiefs team. The Chiefs from the start got dominated and did not stand a chance.
That lost got Chiefs tight end thinking about retirement after the loss.
Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has had a good career in the NFL. He has been seen as one of the best tight ends, if not the best tight end, in the history of the game. He has done a lot for Kansas City and the game. He has certainly changed the game at the tight end position since coming to the league. Every team sees the tight end position differently now in the NFL.
Kelce is going to be back on the field next season. Kelce has had an interesting offseason, to say the least. Putting the retirement talk behind him for at least the 2025 season, he will be getting ready to give it all he has and put his team in the best position to be successful and win the Super Bowl in 2025.
Kelce will be back with the team and will do his best to try to get the team back to the big game and bring another Super Bowl to Kansas City. Now, the Chiefs will have one of the best tight ends back in, in the middle of the offense. The Chiefs are better with Kelce on their side of the ball, and that can give them the edge once again next season.
Kelce talked about if he would of retire if the Chiefs would of won Super Bowl LIX.
"It might of made me think about it a little bit more," said Kelce on the Bussin' Boys Podcast. "I just had a sour taste in my mouth immediately, and like, man, this cannot be the last game, you know."
"I still feel like I can do it. And I kind of wanted to give myself that full focus when I kind of looked at the year of review and how I got ready for the year and things like that."
