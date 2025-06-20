How Iconic Was the 2018 Chiefs Offense?
Think back to the state of the NFL back in 2018, what do you remember? Most likely, Patrick Mahomes was the first thought, that'd be true for most fans. You see, that was the first year he started for the Kansas City Chiefs, and it couldn't have been more iconic.
Mahomes sat behind veteran Alex Smith in 2017 after getting drafted 10th overall out of Texas Tech, but in 2018, the show was his.
Right away, he took the league by storm, taking home MVP honors and leading the Chiefs to the AFC title game against Tom Brady and the New England Patriots. This wasn't just any NFL offense; it was historic.
Brandon Austin of Pro Football Network (PFN) believes that the 2018 Chiefs possessed the 6th-best offense of the post-2000s, beating out teams like the 2006 Indianapolis Colts and the 2011 Patriots.
It didn’t take long for Patrick Mahomes to establish himself as one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL," wrote Austin. "In his first season as a full-time starter, he and the Kansas City Chiefs lit the league on fire, averaging a league-high 35.3 points per game."
Not only was Mahomes a major factor of KC's success, but so was head coach Andy Reid.
Led by one of the greatest coaches and offensive minds the NFL has ever seen in Andy Reid, the Chiefs put up big numbers in 2018. Their 6.8 yards per play and 3.12 points per drive were each among the best marks in the history of Offense+. They also posted a +0.21 EPA per play and a +0.33 EPA per dropback. Kansas City thrived in the red zone, scoring a touchdown on 71.8% of its trips.- Brandon Austin
With the mind of Reid and the raw talent of Mahomes, it was easy to get the ball to the Chiefs' most prolific playmakers.
Mahomes took home NFL MVP honors after an incredible individual season. He threw for 5,097 yards and a league-leading 50 touchdowns. But as great as he was, he also benefited from having two elite pass-catching weapons at his disposal in Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce. Both racked up more than 1,300 receiving yards and double-digit touchdowns each. Hill also led the league with 15.0 yards per touch.- Austin
While they didn't end up going all the way, that doesn't take away from the fact that this team was practically unstoppable. With plenty of new faces ahead of 2025, who's to say we won't see shades of 2018?
