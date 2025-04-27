How Josh Simmons Elevates Chiefs' O-Line
The Kansas City Chiefs have wrapped up their 2025 NFL Draft festivities, as they bring in seven new players to help the Chiefs return to the playoffs. With a jam-packed weekend in the books, let's take a look at how the Chiefs' first-round pick solidifies the offensive line.
Kansas City drafted offensive lineman Josh Simmons with the final pick in the first round of the NFL Draft. The former Ohio State Buckeye was projected to be a Top 15 selection if it wasn't for his knee injury. The injury didn't scare off the front office from adding him to the roster, however.
Simmons has a ton of experience playing at left tackle, an area that the Chiefs needed to address with their draft process. Last season, before injury, Simmons played over 300 snaps at left tackle and 824 snaps at the position a year prior. He also has experience at right tackle, should the Chiefs need to move him around.
Since 2023, Simmons has only allowed his quarterback to get sacked once. After seeing how many times quarterback Patrick Mahomes went down last season, this statistic jumps off the page as a massive improvement, should he be able to carry his collegiate success into the NFL.
The Chiefs did sign Jaylon Moore to a two-year contract before the NFL Draft. The former San Francisco 49er has had limited time as a starter since debuting in the NFL, but has made the most of the opportunities he has been given. Regardless of who gets the majority of the starts, the two are grand additions to what the offensive line had last season.
According to Pro Football Network, the addition of Simmons earned an A+ grade, as the first-rounder has high hopes within the organization and outside.
"On top of his athletic gifts, Simmons’ technical tape in 2024 was incredibly clean before a torn patellar tendon ended his season prematurely. But the Chiefs’ selection reaffirms his clean bill of health moving forward, and he has the upside to be a high-level starter in time. Patrick Mahomes will be much more comfortable in the pocket, and that’s a scary thought," PFN wrote.
