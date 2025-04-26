BREAKING: Sports Illustrated Reveals Final Grade for Chiefs Draft Class
After a long offseason of planning and watching film, the Kansas City Chiefs and the rest of the National Football League franchises have concluded the 2025 NFL Draft. Through heavy research by Chiefs general manager Brett Veach and his scouting department, the franchise drafted seven new players to the organization.
The Chiefs addressed both sides of the ball, as well as the blaring needs that jumped out in the Super Bowl where the franchise needed to improve on. The draft selections up and down the board were well thought out and deliberate, as all these prospects have projected high upsides.
That being said, Matt Verderame and Gilberto Manzano of Sports Illustrated released their final grades for each of the NFL's draft class per organization. The Chiefs had a strong class, which resulted in both Manzano and Verderame to grade the Chiefs haul a B+
"Analysis: The Chiefs authored one of the league’s best drafts this weekend. General manager Brett Veach found a steal in Royals, who was widely projected as a Day 2 choice. Kansas City also nabbed three defenders on Friday, including Norman-Lott, who should contribute as a rookie on pass-rushing downs next to Chris Jones. In the first, Simmons is the ultimate boom-or-bust pick as an incredibly talented left tackle coming off a torn patellar tendon. If he works out, this draft will be a grand slam," Verderame wrote.
The Chiefs, as Verderame stated, had several prospects fall to them in rounds where they weren't projected to get drafted in. The likes of Jalen Royals, Jeffrey Bassa, and Brashard Smith were all drafted later than their original projections. You won't hear the Chiefs' front office complaining about that one.
Josh Simmons is a big pick-up by the front office, as he was projected to be a top five or ten pick if he didn't suffer the injury to his knee. Still willing to take the chance, the Chiefs are hoping that he turns out to fill that projection, rather than the latter.
All in all, the Chiefs had a strong draft class and are boosted and ready for the new season.
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.