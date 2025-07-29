Two Kansas City Chiefs Speedsters Look to Impact the Offense
One of the greatest assets that the Kansas City Chiefs have on their roster going into the new season is speed. The Chiefs know that speed kills, and with the increased focus being on the deep ball this season, that speed will come in handy.
Training camp may not show us a finished product, but it does show what the Chiefs have to work with. From now until the beginning of the regular season, the Chiefs will focus their speed towards success, regardless of who it is and in what situation they need it.
Two Chiefs have stood out among the rest in terms of speed so far, and with their speed comes success. Both second-year wide receiver Xavier Worthy and Tyquan Thornton have impressed with their legs, as both look to impress the coaches ahead of the new campaign.
Thornton didn't play with the Chiefs on the pro roster last season, but he has the experience to carve out a role for himself this season. Offensive coordinator Matt Nagy spoke to the media following Monday's practice and was pleased with what he's seen from the veteran wide receiver so far.
- "I really like where he's at. He came in last year about halfway through the season, and there's a lot to this offense; we do a lot of stuff. And I think verbally, these guys, when they come in here, they want to make sure that they're just lining up the right way," Coach Nagy said.
- "What that does is it slows them down when they play. So now that he's had a little bit more time to marinate in this offense, he comes here now during the summertime, and you can see he's playing a lot faster. And we're getting to see what he can do; it's been exciting for him."
Xavier Worthy Carrying Over Success
Coach Nagy has noticed similar success for Worthy so far in training camp compared to what the franchise saw from him down the stretch of last season. Worthy could very well become the WR1 this season, and the late success from last year must carry over.
- "Xavier's 202 right now, in my opinion. And so he's seeing the coverages, he's seeing leverages. When you put his talent with breaking the huddle, seeing the defense, and now executing, now the next part is the timing with Pat, and that's what we're working on in camp," Nagy said.
