Chiefs Looking For DE Danna to Replicate 2024 Success
The Kansas City Chiefs' defense was the ninth best defense in the entire National Football League last season in terms of average net yards per game, and one major contributor was defensive end Mika Danna.
Going into the 2025 campaign however, the franchise should have an optimistic outlook on Danna being able to contribute once more. With an injury keeping him out of a handful of games last season, the former 2020 fifth round pick was able to make the most of his regular season that he could.
In 13 games played, Danna achieved 41 total tackles, nine less than his career high, had 3.5 quarterback sacks, with two forced fumbles and a new career high in stuffs. Starting six of those 13 games played, the former Michigan Wolverine looks to get back to starting each game for the franchise in 2025.
Especially now, the 2025 season is the time for Danna to prove he earned that contract extension, as the Chiefs have been heavily predicted to lean toward defensive help in the upcoming NFL 2025 Draft. While he likely has the spot wrapped up now, there will come another young and hungry player just like Danna trying to take his spot.
Throughout his career as a Chief up to this point, Danna has never finished with less than two quarterback sacks in a season, adding value to his style of play. If Danna would have remained healthy for his first full season since 2021, he was heavily on pace to set several new career highs in total tackles and quarterback sacks respectively.
According to PFF.com, Danna earned himself a grade of 64.9, which ranks him in the average defender category. PFF also noted Danna's strength against the run game, ranking 65th out of 211 DE's qualified. As well as ranking 11th in assisted tackles with 21(career high).
Set to have a higher base salary this year than last, Danna needs to provide the same level of production that he has showcased in a healthy season. Training camp will be the true testament on where Danna sits going into the new year, both mentally and physically.
