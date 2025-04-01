2025 NFL Draft: What J.T. Tuimoloau Would Bring to Chiefs
George Karlaftis is the Kansas City Chiefs' cornerstone edge rusher and is becoming the type of talent you begin to build the defensive line around. The NFL Draft this year offers a litany of options for general manager Brett Veach as they look to add more talent to this room.
Felix Anudike-Uzomah and Mike Danna are solid pass rushers but the former is unproven and the latter is more or less and early down edge defender. Charles Omenihu will bring some value but there needs to be more talent in this room. The Chiefs must acquire an edge rushing threat in the draft this season to add more competition and depth to the position group.
One player that comes to mind is Ohio State Buckeyes pass rusher J.T. Tuimoloau. The former top recruit has been a key cog for the Buckeyes in his four seasons in Columbus, being named a three-time first-team All-Big Ten player.
Tuimoloau was a big part of Ohio State's run to the National Championship, tallying 7.5 sacks and 13 tackles for loss in a five-game stretch dating back to their home win against Top 10-ranked Indiana.
Let's take a closer look at what Tuimoloau could bring to the next level and, possibly, Kansas City.
Strengths
If you are looking for the classic, even front base end, Tuimoloau fits it with a compact frame at 6-foot-5, 269 pounds. He's a strong player with quality football acumen that allows him to be in the spots he needs to be to make plays as a pass rusher or run defender on the edge.
Tuimoloau wins with his bag of moves and counters that feature speed-to-power, swipes, cross-chops, long-arms, and an impressive spin move that can get opposing setting tackles in a cycle. The former highly-ranked recruit is a physical player who can soften the edge and create chaos in the pocket where he has acquired 22 quarterback hurries and 14 hits, along with 12.5 sacks.
As a run defender, Tuimoloau uses his power at the point of attack and football intelliegence to win, staying disciplined in the C-gap while flashing an anchor and extension to maintain the point, peek, and shed blocks to either be the force defender or make a tackle in the backfield.
Weaknesses
Tuimoloau does not offer an elite athletic profile and it shows on tape. He does not explode out of his stance and seems to be someone that will build up speed before attempting to soften edges and generate pressure. He is also tight in the hips and does not have ample bend and overall flexibility to win in this area.
Tuimoloau has some refinement needed as a run defender. His leverage can be inconsistent, and it will expose his chest to blockers, an issue he has also exhibited with against pass sets. There are times where his strikes will either miss or land inaccurately, leading tackles to gain independent control at the point of attack.
What Tuimoloau Brings to the Table
Tuimoloau projects as a true base end with the potential to start on four-man fronts. His size, power, acumen, rush variety, and ability to set the edge allow him to be a potential rotational piece as an later down defender as he continues to refine his skills in the run game.
In Kansas City, Tuimoloau will likely begin his career backing up Karlaftis and could be a case of finding the right opportunity at the right time. As a middle round projection, Tuimoloau would start in the edge-rushing rotation while quickly growing into a potential starter with a six to eight-sack ceiling.
