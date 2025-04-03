Should Chiefs Be A Christmas Day Staple?
The Kansas City Chiefs have unofficially apart of Christmas Day festivities over the last two seasons, but with a new proposal, the franchise could make themselves a Christmas Day staple for the foreseeable future. At least that is what the organization is looking to do.
Last season, the Chiefs were victorious over the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road for Christmas, giving the gift of Chiefs success to their fans both in attendance and watching at home. With both the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys being staples on Thanksgiving Day, what's to stop the NFL from giving the Chiefs Christmas?
As first reported by The Athletic's Nate Taylor and Daniel Popper, the Chiefs franchise has requested to "make them a fixture on Christmas Day," according to a league source. After all, Kansas City should look to capitalize on its popularity across the nation.
"For a third consecutive year, the Chiefs are expected to be one of the teams to play on Christmas Day, according to a league source. Last year, the Chiefs-Steelers game drew 24.1 million viewers across Netflix and local CBS stations in the participating markets, according to Nielsen," Taylor and Popper wrote.
If the National Football League is looking to continue to grow the brand of professional football, what better way than to desginate one of the leagues most popular teams to a specific day each holiday season? After all, the money and national viewership are there given the report from Taylor and Popper.
Adding new staples to the game of football will only give the league to continue to grow bigger than it already is. According to CEO of the Chiefs Clark Hunt, he wants the franchise to not only be "America's team" but the whole world's team.
"“Well, our goal is to be the world’s team,” Hunt said. “That starts with being one of the top teams here in the United States. It’s a credit to our players, some of the personalities that we have on the team and certainly the success we’ve had the last six years. Our TV ratings have been very high whenever we play. We also have some very special fans that help drive those numbers.”
Don't forget to shoot us a follow on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI.
You can also visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE