How Much Pressure is Patrick Mahomes Under in 2025?
Going into his ninth season in the National Football League, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has a ton of expectations ahead of him. With an improved offensive line being put together to better protect him, the hope is that Mahomes can return to his MVP form.
The Chiefs clearly possess one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL, but with a Super Bowl loss hanging over his head, how much pressure is being put on Mahomes to lead the franchise back to the Super Bowl for the fourth consecutive season?
Thus far through the offseason, Mahomes has taken his physical and mental game to a different level. Arriving for OTAs was the first step in showing not only the coaching staff but the Chiefs Kingdom that he is dedicated to improving himself for the better of the team.
Mahomes by no means has underperformed over the last two seasons. His early-year statistics are so eye-popping that when he puts together a really good season, it seems as though everyone views him as taking a step back. But with another year ahead, not all the pressure can lie on the shoulders of the Chiefs' quarterback.
Last season, Mahomes didn't have a ton to work with. His main wide receiver in Rashee Rice, went down to injury at the beginning of the season. As previously mentioned, the offensive line was a glaring issue last season, as Mahomes was sacked the most in his career. Not to mention that veteran tight end Travis Kelce isn't performing like he did in the past.
Head coach Andy Reid is testing Mahomes this season to get back to having an explosive offense. Meaning that coach Reid is looking for Mahomes to throw more deep passes to give his receivers a chance to make the play, something the Chiefs weren't all too successful with last season.
There should be no doubt that if Mahomes remains healthy for the full year that he will be a top quarterback in the league. However, the pressure shouldn't be massive, as whatever happens, his role won't be in jeopardy. But following an embarrassing loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, maybe the most pressure will come in Week 2 when they square off.
