Chiefs' Mahomes Has Real Chance to Reach This Impressive Feat
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the best quarterback going into the 2025 campaign. Regardless of dropping the Super Bowl to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Chiefs have restructured their roster in hopes of returning to the big game for the fourth season straight.
The Chiefs are getting a ton of reassurance from their wide receiving room for 2025. Xavier Worthy is looking to build on his rookie campaign, Rashee Rice is hopeful to be a major factor, and veterans Hollywood Brown and Juju Smith-Schuster have the leadership to pass down to rookie Jalen Royals.
All in all, if healthy, the Chiefs will be a problem on offense all season. Adding to that, Mahomes isn't the happiest from losing the Super Bowl this time around, as he's taken his offseason training very seriously. So serious that Mahomes could be in the running for an impressive passing feat he's only reached once before in his career.
Back in 2022, Mahomes led the National Football League in passing yards, collecting 5,250 in 435 completions. Mahomes averaged 8.1 yards per pass, averaged over 300 passing yards per game, and tossed the most touchdowns with 41. The season was so good that Mahomes walked away with the MVP award.
With several returning wide receivers as well as youngsters looking to prove their worth, Mahomes could be an early favorite to lead the league in passing yards in 2025. As revealed in a recent press conference, head coach Andy Reid is looking for Mahomes to trust his receivers downfield more often.
"I think Coach Reid has challenged me this offseason to push the ball down the field, let guys have chances to make plays," Mahomes said. "And then once we get that back to where we want to in our standard that we believe(8:39)we should have, then we can come back to the underneath stuff."
The Chiefs have a ton of speed at their disposal, some could argue even more than the last time Mahomes led the league in passing yards. However, for Mahomes to achieve this goal, he has to be explosive and exploratory in deep and efficient passes.
Since the 2022 campaign, Mahomes has averaged 4,055 passing yards, which he's going to need to increase if this goal is one he wants to reach again.
As always, make sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another Chiefs news story again.
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.