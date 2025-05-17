New Pieces to Chiefs' O-Line Must Shine in Week 2
The wound that the Kansas City Chiefs have tried to heal from their Super Bowl LIX loss to the Philadelphia Eagles is about to be reopened. The Chiefs will take on the Eagles in Week 2 of the 2025 NFL season, which also marks the official home opener for Kansas City.
The Chiefs' Super Bowl pursuit didn't end the way that they wanted it to. With prevalent issues surrounding protecting quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the Eagles will look to once again capitalize on the Chiefs' restructured offensive line.
The Chiefs traded Joe Thuney this offseason to the Chicago Bears to take a step in a new direction surrounding the offensive line. Franchise tagging Trey Smith was solid for the front office, as he always provides stellar blocking up front. But two new players will look to make their mark in Kansas City, and what better way to do it than by showing the world that the left tackle issue is no longer.
Kansas City went out this offseason and signed free agent Jaylon Moore to a two-year deal. Moore spent his career with the San Francisco 49ers before hitting free agency, as he looks to fight for a chance to become a starter on the offensive line, having mostly been a second string thus far in his professional career.
Moore has played solidly at the left tackle position in the chances that he did have with the 49ers, giving the Chiefs all the more reasons to offer him a contract. Adding a player such as Moore gives head coach Andy Reid more to work with on the line, because they can't allow Mahomes to get sacked as much as he did last year.
The franchise also addressed the offensive line through the 2025 NFL Draft by selecting the services of Josh Simmons out of Ohio State. Though still recovering from a left knee injury, the Chiefs are fully expecting Simmons to be in contention for the left tackle role as well.
Regardless of who sees more time on the field in Week 2, they must both prove that the line isn't as much of an issue as it was the last time they crossed paths with Philadelphia. If they can showcase themselves as problem solvers to the line, this Super Bowl rematch should be way closer than what we saw in New Orleans.
