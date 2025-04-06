Chiefs RB Prospects Lands at Top of Ranks
The Kansas City Chiefs' running back room is made up of Isiah Pacheco, Kareem Hunt, and free-agent signing Elijah Mitchell. Even with those three backs, a running back could still be a clear option for the Chiefs in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft that begins in a couple of weeks.
The Chiefs want to bring back a good run game for the 2025 season. Last season was not a good year for the running department. They tried to run the ball but they could not find consistent success.
That left the Chiefs offense with only being able to rely on star quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes is the best quarterback in the National Football League, but even he needs help. He cannot do it all by himself in every game.
One of the top running back prospects is DJ Giddens out of Kansas State. Giddens had a great final year last season in college. Giddens is a bigger running back who brings speed and the ability to break any run for a touchdown. Giddens is the fourth highest ranked running back complete out of the draft by ESPN.
"More speed here, as Giddens ran a 4.43 40 at the combine and averaged 6.6 yards per carry in his final season at Kansas State. He was also tied for the second-best broad jump (10-foot-10) and second-best vertical jump (39.5 inches) out of all the backs at the combine," said ESPN analyst Aaron Schatz.
According to Schatz, Giddens is a balanced running back who draws compensation to Laurence Maroney and Chuba Hubbard.
"A productive runner of good size, Giddens lacks explosive elements in his game. He defies expectations as a big back who doesn’t run with heavy power," said NFL analyst Lance Zierlein.
"He’s a long-strider with wiggle between the tackles. He’s patient behind his blocks and quickly processes run-lane development. He’s not sudden and lacks the burst to outflank defenses, so running behind his pads and picking up the tough yardage inside might have to be his ticket into a rotation."
The Chiefs with a run game will be a difficult team to stop, as we have already seen when they do not have a run game.
