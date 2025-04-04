Latest SI Mock Has Chiefs Taking Ohio State RB
With the 2025 NFL Draft quickly approaching, the final mock drafts are getting released while the NFL is getting their final draft board together. They will be going after players on that board and see while ones they can get without reach too far ahead.
The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to have another successful draft class. The Chiefs over the last few seasons have drafted well, especially in finding talent that most of the other NFL teams always seem to over look.
The Chiefs want to improve this offseason to put themselves in the best position to be successful because we all know they want to get back to the Super Bowl. They will go into the new season with a bad taste in their mouth and that can serve as motivation and help them out next season. But first, they want to add important players to the team in the draft.
One area the team struggled at last season was the running back position. The Chiefs have had trouble getting a run game going due to a couple of injuries. In 2025, they want to get a run game going to help quarterback Patrick Mahomes and not be one-dimensional.
In Sports Illustrated's recent mock draft by Gilberto Manzano, he has the Chiefs taking running back TreVeyon Henderson out of Ohio State with the 31st overall pick.
"The Chiefs pass on a tackle here and go all in with their risky signing of Jaylon Moore to play left tackle. Henderson can help this offensive line and Patrick Mahomes in various ways. His elite speed makes him a big-play threat, which they lacked in the backfield last year while rotating Kareem Hunt and a hobbled Isiah Pacheco," said Manzano.
With the top two running backs coming off the board in Manzano's mock draft earlier in the first round, it leaves the Chiefs with the third best running back of 2025, who could turn out to be the best one with the Chiefs.
Selecting Henderson makes a lot of sense for the Chiefs and the offense. Henderson had a great season last year and showed how explosive he can be. He could take some of the load off Pacheco and Hunt, which makes the running game better.
