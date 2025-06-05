The Secret Weapon of Chiefs' Worthy's Game Has Been Revealed
The Kansas City Chiefs have a ton of speed at their disposal for the 2025 campaign. Whether that be from the wide receiving position or the running back room, the Chiefs have found a way to win with speed in recent seasons. And that's going to have to be another piece of their game in the future.
The NFL has instituted new rule changes going into the new season that the Chiefs and the rest of the league must get used to. One of which is a new kickoff return rule, which the Chiefs can use their speed for. When asked about the new change, Chiefs' Assistant Head Coach and Special Teams Coordinator Dave Toub broke it down nicely.
"It's not going to change the style of the guy, but it's going to change how many reps we get," Toub said on Wednesday. "Everybody is going to kick it into the target zone now, because you can't afford to kick a touchback and go to the 35 automatically."
The Chiefs used a ton of players in returning last season. From Carson Steele to Nikko Remigio, the Chiefs had options. The franchise drafted Brashard Smith in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft, whose speed will also be used in the returning role. But one player that was mentioned by Toub to be considered is wide receiver Xavier Worthy.
"Worthy; He'll be in the mix," Toub said. "Now, if you remember, Worthy, you know he was going to be our guy. He planned on being our guy until Rashee Rice got hurt, and that changed everything for that dynamic. He ended up being the number one for us last year, so we couldn't afford to have him back there. I say he's the best punt returner nobody knows about right now in the league, and that's Worthy, so hopefully we get him back there too."
If Worthy begins to get reps at both wide receiver and as a returner, the Chiefs will have one of the most versatile speed threats in the NFL. Lest not forget about Smith, who would easily shine in the role, but if the Chiefs can find a way to have Worthy perform both, his stock and the Chiefs' will increase.
