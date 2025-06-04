Who Should Be Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes's WR1?
The Kansas City Chiefs have a problem on their hands: their wide receiving room is just too good, and that's a good problem to have. With quarterback Patrick Mahomes looking to get the franchise back to the playoffs, he will need to utilize all of his wide receivers.
Mahomes has already touched on the competition that this Chiefs wide receiving room has, as many of these players want to earn a starting role with Kansas City in 2025. Considering the lack of explosive plays last season, the Chiefs need Mahomes to have trust in his wide receivers.
"Our job is to test the defenses down the field," Mahomes said in a recent press conference. "We have to get back to doing that if we wanna open up other guys underneath. So, I think Coach Reid has challenged me this offseason to push the ball down the field, let guys have chances to make plays."
Knowing that Mahomes is willing to launch the ball down the field, he is going to need a primary wide receiver. Back in 2023, that role went to Rashee Rice. Rice hauled in 938 receiving yards as a rookie in 79 receptions. Rice looked to emerge as that top option again last season, but his season-ending injury forced the Chiefs to shift gears.
2024 first-round pick Xavier Worthy emerged as a possible candidate last season to earn the position of being Mahomes' main target in 2025. Worthy was second in receiving yards last season, only trailing tight end Travis Kelce.
Worthy's speed is an asset that the Chiefs need to utilize this season. And with Mahomes working on deep passes this offseason, Worthy's speed and Mahomes' arm could do wonders for Kansas City's offense.
Rice and Worthy are likely the two top candidates. However, without an exact timeline on Rice's return, perhaps another option comes into play in the form of 2025 draftee Jalen Royals.
Royals has a ton to learn about football being played in the pros, but he, too, has a speed asset to his name. In college, Royals has surpassed 1,000 receiving yards before, and it could be something the Chiefs could use this season.
While this option is unlikely that Royals will be getting the majority of the targets, he, along with Hollywood Brown and Juju Smith-Schuster, should be able to benefit the offense in other ways.
