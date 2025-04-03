Chiefs' Trey Smith Sounds Off on Tush Push
There has been a lot of unfinished business surrounding the famous "tush push" play this offseason. After being tabled by NFL owners at the Annual League Meeting in Palm Beach, several head coaches and players have made their voices heard on what they believe should be done with the play.
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has mixed emotions on the play as he revealed this past Monday at the owners meeting, claiming that the play has been effective in the past for not only his team, but for others.
“If there’s a problem with injury, possible injury, you’ve got to look at it. So, I would listen, probably, to the medical people on it, see what they think about the body mechanics. You don’t want to go through something like Buffalo went through — if it’s a neck situation, it’s going to be a risk. I think you have to listen to the whole story," Reid said.
With the decision being tabled truly just gives the league more time to consider several circumstances around the play. For Chiefs guard Trey Smith however, he made his voice and verdict very clear when joining First Things First.
"As an offensive lineman, my vote is no, I don't want to ban it," Smith said. "You can't really punish the team for being great at something they do. At the end of the day, other teams have tried to replicate it and haven't had as much success as them, and you have to give them credit; they're very effective and great at what they do."
As coach Reid stated, if there is an injury issue on the table for the players involved in the motion, then it should be looked into. Given that one team's success with the play is another team's misfortune, this should not be the overseeing view of banning the move.
The Philadelphia Eagles used their version of the tush push very effectively against the Chiefs in their Super Bowl victory, but had been doing so all season long. If the tush push does get banned, it will just enhance teams that use it to change their play design. If it stays, it is time for defenses to figure out a better, safer way to stop it.
