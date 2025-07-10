2022 Kansas City Chiefs Team Cracks Exclusive List
The Kansas City Chiefs have a dynasty going on. It all started once a special player and a coach took over. The Chiefs have had some special teams over the last few years. But the Chiefs' 2022 team starts something else. It was the comeback after a time off of winning championships. It started what was a back-to-back Super Bowl win for the Chiefs.
The Kansas City Chiefs have two of the best to ever do it at their respective position. The Chiefs' head coach, Andy Reid, is the best head coach right now and has been for many years. And he got the best quarterback in the National Football League, Patrick Mahomes. And who knows, once it is all said and done, they can go down as the best for a head coach and quarterback duo.
Once Reid came to the Chiefs, he turned things around for the franchise, but still could not get to the big game and win a Super Bowl. But that all changed when he took a huge chance on a kid coming out of Texas Tech. After a couple of years with the Chiefs, Reid knew that he needed to find the team's future franchise quarterback.
Since taking over the Chiefs' starting quarterback role, Mahomes has gone to the AFC Championship every season, winning three Super Bowls, and building a dynasty in Kansas City with Reid. The Chiefs have won a total of five Super Bowls under Reid and Mahomes. And heading into 2025, they will be contenders once again and will look to get their fourth Super Bowl championship.
The 2022 Chiefs team was ranked in the quarter century all time teams.
Frank Schwab of Yahoo Sports ranked the 2022 Chiefs at No. 6 on the list.
14-3
AFC No. 1 seed
Won Super Bowl LVII
The Chiefs went 14-3, got an MVP season from Patrick Mahomes, and Steve Spagnuolo's defense made strides that would help Kansas City reinvent itself during a dynasty. The three losses came by a combined 10 points, and like most Chiefs teams this era, it was clutch. The Chiefs' late-game heroics included a last-minute drive to beat the Eagles in the Super Bowl.
