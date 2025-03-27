2025 NFL Draft: 3 Trade-Up Options For the Chiefs
Last year in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Kansas City Chiefs made an aggressive move to trade up for Texas speedster Xavier Worthy.
The results, especially after Super Bowl LIX, have translated to success in the present and future. These are the type of moves a team that has won three Super Bowls in the last six years can make without much critique.
This year should be no different. If there is a player that general manager Brett Veach and head coach Andy Reid have a conviction on, they have the margin for error to make an aggressive trade up for a prospect of their liking. The Chiefs are one of the best "draft and development" teams in the league, proving that a trade-up can be an effective move despite its cost.
With that in mind, let's look at three prospects that the Chiefs could trade up for in this year's draft.
Texas A&M edge rusher Shemar Stewart
The lack of production will likely scare fans off but Stewart is a prime case of traits over production, especially when the film is better than the box score suggests. This is an athletic freak at 6-foot-5, 267 pounds with absurd length, power, explosiveness, and fluidity for his size.
If Stewart were to tumble in the first round, the Chiefs could be a prime suspect for a trade-up candidate. They are notorious for patience and development and Stewart could reap the benefits of being coached by defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo.
Ohio State offensive tackle Josh Simmons
Simmons should be a favorite to land in Kansas City regardless. After a torn patellar tendon ended his 2024 season, the former Buckeyes standout could be available at No. 31 but with teams ahead of the Chiefs in need of tackle help, trading up for him may be the path to go.
When healthy, Simmons is the best offensive lineman in the draft and worthy of a Top 10 selection. He offers outstanding technical ability, hand placement, movement skills, and power to be a starting left tackle from Day 1.
Georgia safety Malaki Starks
Like Brian Branch two years ago, Starks 4.5 second 40-yard dash could cause him to fall in the first round and that would be unwise for the rest of the league. With a need for depth and competition at safety, plus an unproved Jaden Hicks, Starks could be a viable trade-up candidate for the Chiefs.
Arguably one of the best defenders in the draft, Starks offers the center-field range, ball skills and football intelligence to be a preinneal Pro Bowl free safety at the next level. The thing Spagnuolo could do with his coverage shells and disguises would be disgustingly good with Starks in the defensive back end.
Make sure you follow on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI.
Also let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.